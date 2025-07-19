An injury occurred during Thursday night’s AEW Collision tapings. According to a report from Pwinsider, Colten Gunn appeared to tweak his knee during the $200,000 four-way tag team match and did not return to the ring afterward.

The injury reportedly happened during a spot involving Big Bill. As of now, there’s no update on how serious the injury might be.

AEW Collision is scheduled to air Saturday night on TNT.

Additionally, a new update has emerged regarding the injuries sustained by Will Ospreay and Mina Shirakawa.

According to a report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Ospreay is expected to take some time off after being written out of storylines during the main event of All In: Texas 2025. His injuries are reportedly more serious than initially believed, and he’s scheduled to see a doctor in the U.S. next week. As of now, there’s no clear timeline for his return.

Meanwhile, Shirakawa is dealing with a broken hand. The injury happened during the Women’s Casino Gauntlet match at All In: Texas 2025, when she landed a spinning backfist on Thunder Rosa with more force than intended.

It remains to be seen whether either Ospreay or Shirakawa will recover in time for AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2025, set for August 24.