We have several new matches and segments announced for Monday’s episode of WWE RAW.

First, Ivy Nile will challenge Lyra Valkyria for the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship.

Bianca Belair will be present as Rhea Ripley defends the Women’s World Championship against IYO SKY, with the winner set to face Bianca at WWE WrestleMania 41.

Additionally, WWE World Champion GUNTHER will appear, and Seth Rollins and CM Punk will be on RAW following their intense Elimination Chamber match.

You can check out the updated lineup for this week’s episode of WWE RAW below:

* WWE Women’s World Championship: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. IYO SKY

* WWE World Tag Team Championship: The War Raiders (Erik & Ivar) (c) vs. American Made (Brutus Creed & Julius Creed)

* WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship: Lyra Valkyria (c) vs. Ivy Nile

* Bianca Belair appears.

* GUNTHER appears.

* CM Punk appears.

* Seth Rollins appears.

WWE CCO Paul “Triple H” Levesque took to Twitter today to thank the city of Toronto for hosting WWE SmackDown and Elimination Chamber 2025. He wrote,

“Thank you to the great city of Toronto for hosting #SmackDown & #WWEChamber.

The road to #WrestleMania is on… enjoy the ride.”

Thank you to the great city of Toronto for hosting #SmackDown & #WWEChamber. The road to #WrestleMania is on… enjoy the ride. pic.twitter.com/9I5vXDK7yz — Triple H (@TripleH) March 2, 2025

R-Truth has updated his Twitter profile to question why John Cena turned heel at WWE Elimination Chamber 2025, as you can see below:

R-Truth has updated his display on Twitter following John Cena’s heel turn last night. pic.twitter.com/G5HhJcsDUe — Wrestle Ops (@WrestleOps) March 2, 2025

And finally, popular streamer Kai Cenat had a wild reaction to John Cena’s shocking heel turn at Elimination Chamber 2025, as you can see below: