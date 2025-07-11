The Opps will defend the AEW World Trios Championships at AEW All In: Texas.

During Thursday night’s episode of AEW Collision, it was announced that Samoa Joe, Powerhouse Hobbs, and Katsuyori Shibata will put their titles on the line against Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta, and Gabe Kidd this Sunday.

The match was set following a surprise appearance by Kidd on AEW Dynamite, where he attacked Samoa Joe after Joe’s victory over Yuta.

Big Boom AJ is set for action at AEW All In: Texas, teaming with Tomohiro Ishii, Hologram, and Kyle O’Reilly to battle The Don Callis Family — Lance Archer, Rocky Romero, Hechicero, and Trent Beretta — in a major eight-man tag team match.

The match was made official during this week’s episode of AEW Collision. In a backstage segment, Big Boom enlisted Big Justice and The Rizzler, noting the need for reinforcements against Don Callis’ crew. That’s when Ishii and Hologram entered the picture.

With the Don Callis Family boasting four members, Kyle O’Reilly stepped up to even the odds, announcing his return to the Conglomeration for one night only at All In: Texas.

Additionally, FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) will face The Outrunners (Turbo Floyd & Truth Magnum) during AEW All In: Zero Hour show. The Zero Hour pre-show will stream live and free on YouTube ahead of the main pay-per-view.

You can check out the updated AEW All In: Texas lineup below:

FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) vs. The Outrunners (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler)

Big Boom AJ, Tomohiro Ishii, Hologram, & Kyle O’Reilly vs. Don Callis Family (Lance Archer, Rocky Romero, Hechicero, and Trent Beretta)

AEW Trios Title Match:

The Opps (Samoa Joe, Powerhouse Hobbs, & Katsuyori Shibata) (c) vs. The Death Riders (Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta, & Gabe Kidd)

Men’s Casino Gauntlet Match:

Mark Briscoe vs. Mistico vs. Ricochet vs. Konosuke Takeshita vs. Bandido vs. MJF vs. Brody King vs. TBA

Women’s Casino Gauntlet Match:

Megan Bayne vs. Kris Statlander vs. TBA

Swerve Strickland & Will Ospreay vs. The Young Bucks (Matthew Jackson & Nicholas Jackson)

World Tag Team Title Three Way Match:

The Hurt Syndicate (Bobby Lashley & Shelton Benjamin) (w/ MVP) (c) vs. JetSpeed (Kevin Knight & Mike Bailey) vs. The Patriarchy (Christian Cage & Nick Wayne)

TNT Title Match:

Adam Cole (c) vs. Kyle Fletcher

Continental Title / International Title / Unified Title Match (vacant):

Kenny Omega (c) vs. Kazuchika Okada (c)

Women’s World Title Match:

Toni Storm (c) vs. Mercedes Mone

World Title Texas Death Match:

Jon Moxley (c) vs. Adam Page