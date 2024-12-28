All Elite Wrestling has announced three new matches for tonight’s AEW Worlds End: Zero Hour pre-show, including Toni Storm vs. Leila Grey.

You can check out the updated lineup for the AEW Worlds End: Zero Hour pre-show below:

* Toni Storm vs. Leila Grey

* Jeff Jarrett vs. QT Marshall

* The Outrunners & Top Flight vs. Lio Rush, Action Andretti & Murder Machines

WrestlingHeadlines.com will be providing free, live play-by-play coverage of this event this later tonight. Please be sure to join us!

Tony Khan has confirmed that this week’s episode of AEW Rampage will be the final broadcast for the time being.

During Friday’s AEW Worlds End 2024 media call, the AEW President reacted to Rampage going off the air. He said,

“It’s a great situation for AEW. We’re getting a new media rights agreement that is huge for us, for many reasons. It’s a massive opportunity for AEW to be able to simulcast our shows and reach new viewers through the streaming service Max,” he told Bill Pritchard of WrestleZone during the media call ahead of AEW Worlds End. “It’s a huge opportunity for us and the deal was very favorable for AEW. We were able to get the rights fees that are many times larger than what we had in our first five years. It completely changes the financial picture of AEW and it’s the big target we have aspired to for many years. Part of that agreement is we would focus on these four hours [of AEW Dynamite and AEW Collision].”

He added, “It is, in many ways, a reimagination of the calendar, but it’s also going to be great for the company. It allows us to really focus on Dynamite and Collision and put more resources into those shows and grow the company,” he said. “By getting right fees that are multiple times higher than we initially had, we put the company on the path to profitability and that’s really important. The company is going to be one of the most successful wrestling companies of all time, on the bottom line, and we’ve grown the business. We developed it and gone through the startup phase, and we had a great media rights deal for many years, and then we built, built and invested and invested in the company, invested in talent, invested in TV, invested in technology infrastructure, international growth, all with this year in mind. Now, we’re just days away from the thing that we all targeted. When I said the TV deal was in the red zone, that it was on the goal line. All those things proved to be true, and we put together this huge media rights deal that now we can make this a very profitable business for many years to come.”