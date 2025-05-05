Rhea Ripley has shared her thoughts on her Triple Threat match against IYO SKY and Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 41, calling it one of her all-time favorites.

Despite IYO SKY retaining the WWE Women’s World Championship, Ripley spoke highly of the experience during an appearance on “The Amin Show,” especially after hearing CM Punk suggest that the match should have headlined night one. She said,

“It’s wild to hear that from CM Punk. I grew up a big fan of his, so it’s awesome. But honestly, I knew the three of us would go out there and absolutely crush it. Seeing the reaction is nice — it shows others felt the same — I kind of expected it.”

She added, “IYO, Bianca, and I all came up through NXT together. We know each other so well, and we’re three of the top performers in the women’s division. Putting us together at WrestleMania meant we were going to give it everything we had — and that’s exactly what we did. It’s being talked about as a five-star match for a reason, and now it’s definitely one of my favorites. With how well we know each other, the outcome was never going to be anything less.”

AJ Francis says several recently released WWE stars have “a standing offer” to join Fir$t Cla$$.

On Friday, WWE let go of multiple wrestlers from both NXT and the main roster, including high-profile names such as Braun Strowman, Cora Jade, Shayna Baszler, Eddy Thorpe, Dakota Kai, and Oro Mensah. Additionally, Shotzi’s contract with WWE will not be renewed. She was subsequently moved to the alumni section of the WWE website.

Shotzi addressed the news on Twitter, confirming her departure but clarifying that she still has time left on her current deal. In a now-deleted post, she revealed her contract doesn’t expire until July.

“Just to clarify,” she wrote, “I still have a good amount of time on my contract. But come July I will be full time balls to the walls!”

Shotzi also tweeted that she’s ready to dominate moving forward.

I am about to dominate! Lets get busy!

Shotzibooking@gmail.com — Shotzi (@ShotziWWE) May 4, 2025

Reaching 100,000 YouTube subscribers is a major milestone for any content creator — and for wrestling fans, it’s even more exciting when one of their own hits that mark. That’s exactly what happened recently with pro wrestler Ethan Page, who surpassed the 100K subscriber milestone on his YouTube channel.

Page’s channel is a mix of nostalgia-driven content, centering around toys, games, and pop culture collectibles. His videos include toy hunts, unboxings, reviews, and more — often featuring guest appearances from fellow wrestlers and collectors such as Danhausen, Ruby Soho, Matt Cardona, Brian Myers, and others.

While Page originally launched his channel nearly 12 years ago, it took its current form about six years ago, beginning with a video titled Ethan Page’s Toy Collection. In that video, Page offered fans a personal look inside his toy room, showcasing items from Marvel, DC, Power Rangers, pro wrestling, and beyond. That video has garnered over 6,000 views. His latest upload, Seeing My WWE Action Figure, has already amassed 38,000 views.

Page is a one-man production team — filming, editing, and starring in each video himself — all while actively wrestling for NXT and TNA.

On Sunday, a fan notified Page that his subscriber count had hit six figures — and in true Ethan Page fashion, his reaction was nothing short of entertaining.