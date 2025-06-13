The lineup for next week’s AEW Grand Slam: Mexico special event continues to take shape.
On Friday afternoon, All Elite Wrestling officially announced what they are referring to as a “4 Million Pesos High Flying 4-Way” match for their upcoming AEW Grand Slam: Mexico show.
“4 of wrestling’s most talented athletes will fight in Arena México with 4 Million Pesos at stake, THIS WEDNESDAY,” AEW President Tony Khan wrote via X to officially announce the news.
With that now known, the following is the updated officially advertised lineup heading into the AEW Grand Slam: Mexico special event airing on TBS and MAX, live from legendary Arena Mexico on Wednesday, June 18, 2025:
* “American Hero” MJF vs. Mistico
* Zeuxis (c) vs. Mercedes Mone (CMLL Women’s World Title)
* The Death Riders vs. Will Ospreay, Swerve Strickland & The Opps
* Ricochet vs. Hologram vs. Lio Rush vs. Mascara Dorada (4 Million Pesos High Flying 4-Way)
* Adam Cole, Daniel Garcia, Brody King, Templario, Bandido & Atlantis Jr. vs. Dax Harwood, Cash Wheeler, Konosuke Takeshita, Kyle Fletcher, Josh Alexander & Hechicero
Make sure to join us here on 6/18 for live AEW Grand Slam: Mexico results coverage.
This Wednesday, 6/18#AEWGrandSlamMexico
8pm ET/7pm CT, TBS + Max
4 Million Pesos High Flying 4-Way@MascaraDoradMD vs @KingRicochet vs @AEWHologram vs @IAmLioRush
4 of wrestling’s most talented athletes will fight in Arena México with 4 Million Pesos at stake,
THIS WEDNESDAY! pic.twitter.com/KNRdNvXq6A
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) June 13, 2025