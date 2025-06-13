The lineup for next week’s AEW Grand Slam: Mexico special event continues to take shape.

On Friday afternoon, All Elite Wrestling officially announced what they are referring to as a “4 Million Pesos High Flying 4-Way” match for their upcoming AEW Grand Slam: Mexico show.

“4 of wrestling’s most talented athletes will fight in Arena México with 4 Million Pesos at stake, THIS WEDNESDAY,” AEW President Tony Khan wrote via X to officially announce the news.

With that now known, the following is the updated officially advertised lineup heading into the AEW Grand Slam: Mexico special event airing on TBS and MAX, live from legendary Arena Mexico on Wednesday, June 18, 2025:

* “American Hero” MJF vs. Mistico

* Zeuxis (c) vs. Mercedes Mone (CMLL Women’s World Title)

* The Death Riders vs. Will Ospreay, Swerve Strickland & The Opps

* Ricochet vs. Hologram vs. Lio Rush vs. Mascara Dorada (4 Million Pesos High Flying 4-Way)

* Adam Cole, Daniel Garcia, Brody King, Templario, Bandido & Atlantis Jr. vs. Dax Harwood, Cash Wheeler, Konosuke Takeshita, Kyle Fletcher, Josh Alexander & Hechicero

Make sure to join us here on 6/18 for live AEW Grand Slam: Mexico results coverage.