WWE has confirmed that an interim WWE Women’s Champion will be crowned at SummerSlam 2026.

WWE Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley has been sidelined since retaining the title against Jade Cargill at Clash in Italy, with a knee injury keeping her out of action in the weeks that followed. Her status for SummerSlam had been the subject of speculation, but an update was provided ahead of tonight’s episode of SmackDown.

During a pre-show announcement, Adam Pearce revealed that Ripley will not be medically cleared to compete at SummerSlam. As a result, WWE will crown an interim champion in a Ladder Match at the premium live event.

Pearce also announced that qualifying matches will take place over the next two weeks, with five women earning spots in the Ladder Match.

The winner will leave SummerSlam as the interim WWE Women’s Champion and will defend the title until Ripley is medically cleared to return, at which point the two champions will meet in a championship unification match.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 8/1 and 8/2 for live WWE SummerSlam 2026 Results coverage from US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN.

🚨 BREAKING NEWS 🚨 Due to Rhea Ripley’s injury, Adam Pearce announces that an interim WWE Women's Champion will be crowned in a Ladder Match at #SummerSlam. pic.twitter.com/HtX9k8WYab — WWE (@WWE) July 17, 2026