Cody Rhodes apparently made quite the impression on his co-stars while filming the upcoming Street Fighter movie.

During an appearance on Not Sam Wrestling with Sam Roberts, rapper 50 Cent and actor Noah Centineo shared their experiences working alongside the WWE Superstar, praising both his performance in the film and his personality behind the scenes.

Centineo, who portrays Ken in the movie, revealed that Rhodes brought plenty of creativity to his role as Guile, frequently improvising dialogue and coming up with comedic moments on the spot.

“[Cody’s performance as Guile] is incredible. He’s so funny. He came up with lines off the cuff every day,” Centineo said.

The actor added that much of the humor audiences will see from Rhodes was actually his own creation rather than something written into the script.

“All of his hilarious moments are pretty much from his brain. He improvised so much.”

Meanwhile, 50 Cent, who portrays Balrog in the film, recalled Rhodes treating the cast to a yacht outing during production.

The rapper joked that the experience was so impressive that it left him questioning why his own entourage hadn’t thought of doing something similar.

“Cody took us all out on a yacht. It was so nice that I was looking at the people that I came with and was like, ‘Why the f**k didn’t you think about that for me, bro?’”

50 Cent continued with a humorous reaction to Rhodes seemingly outdoing him when it came to entertaining the cast.

“I was like, ‘How the f**k does he make me look like I’m not 50 Cent? What the f**k are you doing?’”

Rhodes isn’t the only professional wrestling star featured in the upcoming Street Fighter adaptation. Fellow WWE Superstar Roman Reigns and former IWGP Heavyweight Champion Hirooki Goto are also part of the cast.