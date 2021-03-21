– WWE’s 50 Greatest Women Superstars will premiere on WWE Network and Peacock on Monday, March 22nd.

– Peacock and WWE Network will air WWE Icons: Beth Phoenix on March 28th, according to WWE Network News. The WWE Icons: Revisited, which is the post-Icons discussion show, will feature WWE Hall of Famer Molly Holly, Mickie James, former WWE star Al Snow, and Rhea Ripley. Here is the synopsis for the episode about Phoenix: