– WWE’s 50 Greatest Women Superstars will premiere on WWE Network and Peacock on Monday, March 22nd.
This Monday … who kicks off the countdown?#WWE50GreatestWomen Superstars premieres Monday on @peacockTV and @WWENetwork! pic.twitter.com/FTSPxSe16X
– Peacock and WWE Network will air WWE Icons: Beth Phoenix on March 28th, according to WWE Network News. The WWE Icons: Revisited, which is the post-Icons discussion show, will feature WWE Hall of Famer Molly Holly, Mickie James, former WWE star Al Snow, and Rhea Ripley. Here is the synopsis for the episode about Phoenix:
“From being the first female competitor on her high school wrestling team to redefining the role of women in sports-entertainment. Beth Phoenix lives by her motto, “”If you don’t fit in, that’s because you’re not meant to.”