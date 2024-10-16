The updates continue to roll in regarding the two-night relaunch of Scott D’Amore’s Maple Leaf Pro promotion.

Ahead of the MLP: Forged In Excellence two-night event on October 19 and October 20, streaming live via Triller TV from St. Clair College in Windsor, Ontario, Canada, a new 6-Man Scramble match has been announced for night two.

In the match are TNA Wrestling, AEW and other international pro wrestling stars, as it features Jake Something vs. Trevor Lee vs. Stu Grayson vs. Sheldon Jean vs. Mike Rollins vs. Alex Zayne.

Also scheduled for MLP: Forged In Excellence on 10/19 and 10/20:

MLP: Forged In Excellence Night 1 (10/19/2024)

* AEW International Title Eliminator: Konosuke Takeshita (c) vs. Mike Bailey

* PWA Champion’s Grail: Rohan Raja vs. Jake Something

* QT Marshall (with Harley Cameron) vs. Bhupinder Gujjar

* Tables Match: Raj Dhesi vs. Bully Ray

* Laynie Luck vs. Kylie Rae vs. Taylor Rising vs. Aurora Teves

* Josh Alexander, Stu Grayson & El Phantasmo vs. Trevor Lee, Rocky Romero & Alex Zayne

* Gisele Shaw vs Miyu Yamashita

MLP: Forged In Excellence Night 2 (10/20/2024)

* Konosuke Takeshita vs. Josh Alexander

* Mike Bailey vs. El Phantasmo

* ROH Women’s World Title: Athena (c) vs. Gisele Shaw