AEW Revolution has its main event.

Tonight’s AEW Dynamite from El Paso saw Bryan Danielson defeat RUSH in singles-action, a match that would earn the American Dragon a shot at MJF and the world championship if he won. Danielson had challenged MJF to a 60-Minute Iron Man match back in January, but the Salt of the Earth said it would only happen if he won a number of matchups in a row. Well, with tonight’s victory, Danielson has hit Iron Man match.

"You're not making it to March 5th!"#AEW World Champ @The_MJF is doing everything to make sure that @bryandanielson is in no state to fight at #AEWRevolution! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/HMvxZ94YXi — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 9, 2023

As a reminder, Revolution takes place on March 5th from the Chase Center in San Francisco California. As of this writing, the world title match is the only confirmed matchup thus far.

UPDATED LINEUP FOR REVOLUTION:

-MJF vs Bryan Danielson 60-Minute Iron Man Match for the AEW World Championship