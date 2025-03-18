Several TNA stars were injured at TNA Sacrifice on March 14th.

In a now-deleted tweet, Gia Miller provided updates on the aftermath.

* Matt Hardy was evaluated for a deviated septum and was not medically cleared.

* Jeff Hardy sustained a lower body injury and was also not cleared to compete.

* Alisha Edwards passed concussion protocol and was cleared.

* Mustafa Ali was evaluated for a jaw injury but was cleared to wrestle.

* Lei Ying Lee suffered a perforated eardrum but was cleared.

* Mike Santana had a left hand injury but was also cleared.

* Moose injured his hip and was not medically cleared.

This Thursday, March 20th, Outlaw Wrestling in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, NYC will host the retirement match of Homicide, the current reigning champion.

At 47 years old, Homicide was part of the original Indie Wrestling Hall of Fame Class.

Tickets for the event are available at www.OutlawNY.EventBrite.com.

Zilla Fatu will not be facing Anthony Green at Limitless Wrestling’s Bissell Brothers Bash in Portland, Maine, this Friday due to an injury. The match was originally scheduled, but Limitless Wrestling announced on Monday that Fatu had to be pulled from the event after sustaining the injury over the weekend.

You can check out the official announcement below:

“Due to an injury suffered over the weekend, @Zillafatu has been forced to pull off of the Bissell Brothers Bash this Friday in Portland.

We’d like to send our best to Zilla for the road ahead.

Anthony Greene is still scheduled to compete & will be in action this Friday.”