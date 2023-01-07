Impact Wrestling has announced two bouts for the Countdown To Hard To Kill pre-show.

The Hard To Kill pre-show will feature a big Six-Way match with the returning Kushida, Mike Bailey, Bhupinder Gujjar, Yuya Uemura, Angels, and 73-year-old indie wrestling veteran “Action” Mike Jackson.

Jackson has been wrestling since 1972, and has worked against top names like WWE Hall of Famers Ric Flair and Bob Backlund. Early on in his career he made appearances for Georgia Championship Wrestling, NWA Mid-America, AWA, UWF Mid-South, Jim Crockett Promotions/WCW, and WWE. Jackson has retired a few times over the years, but continues to work indies.

Jackson made his Impact debut back in March 2020 at the age of 70, losing to Johnny Swinger in a match that was taped for the April 14, 2020 episode. Jackson then teamed with Swinger, as Mike Swinger, to defeat The Sunder Morning Express at Impact’s Throwback Throwdown II tapings in December 2021, and worked his third Impact match in June 2022 on the Countdown To Slammiversary pre-show, as an entrant in the Reverse Battle Royal.

The Hard To Kill pre-show will also see Knockouts World Tag Team Champions The Death Dollz (Taya Valkyrie, Jessicka, Rosemary) work a Trios match against Tasha Steelz, Savannah Evans, and Gisele Shaw.

The 2023 Impact Hard To Kill pay-per-view will take place on Friday, January 13 from Center Stage in Atlanta, Georgia. The Countdown To Hard To Kill pre-show will air live and for free via Impact Plus and YouTube at 7:30pm ET. The main show will then begin at 8pm ET via FITE and pay-per-view. Below is the updated 10-match card:

Full Metal Mayhem for the Impact World Title

Bully Ray vs. Josh Alexander (c)

Career vs. Title Match

Mickie James vs. Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace

Impact X-Division Title Match

Black Taurus vs. Trey Miguel (c)

Impact Digital Media Title Match

Moose vs. Joe Hendry (c)

Fatal 4 Way Elimination Match for the Impact World Tag Team Titles

Heath and Rhino vs. Matt Cardona and Brian Myers vs. Chris Bey and Ace Austin vs. NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Champions The Motor City Machine Guns (c)

#1 Contender’s Four-Way

Masha Slamovich vs. Taylor Wilde vs. Deonna Purrazzo vs. Killer Kelly

Winner earns a future shot at the Impact Knockouts World Title.

Falls Count Anywhere Match

Rich Swann vs. Steve Maclin

Eddie Edwards vs. Jonathan Gresham

Countdown To Hard To Kill Pre-show

Kushida vs. Mike Bailey vs. Bhupinder Gujjar vs. Yuya Uemura vs. Angels vs. “Action” Mike Jackson

Countdown To Hard To Kill Pre-show

Impact Knockouts World Tag Team Champions The Death Dollz (Taya Valkyrie, Jessicka, Rosemary) vs. Tasha Steelz, Savannah Evans, and Gisele Shaw

