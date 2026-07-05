Eight-year-old WWE fan Scarlett Guillen, who formed a special bond with Charlotte Flair that was recently highlighted by WWE, has passed away.

Last month, WWE released a short documentary on its official YouTube channel titled “More than a fan: The story of Charlotte Flair and Scarlett,” showcasing the relationship between Flair and the young fan (see video below).

On Sunday, a GoFundMe campaign organized by Kimberly Ramirez confirmed that Scarlett had died following her battle with diffuse midline glioma (DMG), a rare and aggressive form of brain cancer.

“Our hearts are shattered beyond words,” the statement read. “After an incredibly courageous battle with DMG, our beautiful daughter Scarlett has gained her angel wings. She was only eight years old, yet she touched more lives than many people do in a lifetime.”

The message continued by remembering Scarlett’s personality and the impact she had on those around her.

“Scarlett was the light of every room she entered. She had the funniest personality, a contagious laugh, and a smile that could brighten even the darkest days. She was strong, determined, silly, and full of love. She had a way of making everyone around her laugh. Being Scarlett’s parents has been the greatest honor of our lives. Every moment with her was a gift.”

Following Scarlett’s passing, Flair also showed her support for the family by donating $8,000 to the GoFundMe campaign to help cover funeral and memorial expenses.

Scarlett’s story resonated with many WWE fans after the company’s documentary highlighted her friendship with Flair, and news of her passing has prompted an outpouring of condolences from the wrestling community and fans alike.

We here at WrestlingHeadlines.com extend our condolences to the family and friends of Scarlett Guillen.

Rest in peace.