WWE has announced several matches and segments for Monday night’s episode of Raw.

The September 28 edition of WWE Raw takes place from the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, with Raw General Manager Adam Pearce confirming several additions to the lineup on Sunday.

Among the advertised segments, The Bloodline will address the unusual circumstances surrounding Solo Sikoa’s absence from last week’s show. Sikoa was originally scheduled to compete against Penta and Dragon Lee in a Money in the Bank qualifying match before being kidnapped by 946. Penta ultimately took Sikoa’s place and went on to win the match, securing his spot in the Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match.

Oba Femi will also appear after making his return to Raw last Monday. Femi emerged during the closing stages of Je’Von Evans vs. Bron Breakker after The Vision attacked Evans and caused the match to end without a winner. Femi hit the ring and went after the group, and WWE is now advertising that he will have a message for The Vision in Milwaukee.

With WWE Money in the Bank approaching on October 10, LA Knight will address his upcoming World Heavyweight Championship match against Roman Reigns. Knight is set to challenge Reigns for the title at the premium live event in New Orleans.

Women’s World Champion Stephanie Vaquer is also scheduled to appear, with WWE teasing that she will address who could be next in line for a championship opportunity.

Two singles matches have been confirmed as well. Big Cass will step into the ring against Dragon Lee, while new Raw roster member Lola Vice will face Roxanne Perez.

Vice was officially introduced as the newest member of the Raw roster by Pearce last week. Perez, meanwhile, is headed to Money in the Bank after defeating IYO SKY and La Catalina in a qualifying match on the same show.

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