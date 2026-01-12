While Seth Rollins remains sidelined from WWE action due to a shoulder injury, the Chicago native still had plenty to celebrate as a lifelong fan of the Chicago Bears. Chicago pulled off a dramatic postseason comeback against the Green Bay Packers, earning its first playoff win since 2010 and doing it in a fashion that felt tailor-made for a city starved for football redemption. Trailing badly at halftime, the Bears once again leaned into their season-long identity: resilience late and belief under pressure.

The turning point came from rookie quarterback Caleb Williams, whose improvisational fourth-down throw found Rome Odunze to keep the season alive and swing momentum back toward Chicago. After a missed field goal gave the Bears one more chance, Williams capped the rally with a go-ahead touchdown strike to DJ Moore in the final minute, sealing a comeback that instantly entered franchise lore. For Rollins, known for embracing Chicago sports as fiercely as he does WWE storytelling, the win served as a timely morale boost while he continues his recovery, offering a reminder that sometimes the best comebacks start when things look most out of reach.

Here’s a link to his reaction: Threads