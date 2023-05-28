Becky Lynch is out for revenge.

As noted, today’s WWE Night of Champions event saw Zoey Stark hit Lynch with a sneak attack from under the ring, connecting with the Z360, then rolling her back in so that WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus could hit Stratusfaction for the pin to win her first singles match since the loss to Charlotte Flair at SummerSlam 2019. Stark and Stratus celebrated after the match, indicating that they have formed a new alliance. You can click here for clips/photos from the match.

Lynch was apparently busted open when Stark attacked her as her nose was dripping blood when she was rolled back into the ring. As seen below, a bloody Lynch took to Twitter after the show to issue a “Kill Trish” and “Kill Zoey” warning to Stratus and Stark.

“Revenge is a dish best served cold. @trishstratuscom we have unfinished business. @ZoeyStarkWWE you messed up. Plain and simple. #WWENOC,” she wrote.

Fans on Twitter are comparing Lynch’s bloody photo with the somewhat-iconic photo from the SmackDown invasion angle on the November 19, 2018 RAW, which really helped with her big push at the time. There are also comparisons to Uma Thurman’s Beatrix “The Bride” Kiddo character in the Kill Bill movie as Lynch’s ring gear was inspired by the Thurman’s look, as seen below. Furthermore, the “Revenge is a dish best served cold” line is one of the most popular quotes from Kill Bill, and Thurman’s character appeared with a bloody face as well, just like the photo from Lynch. WWE Social Media Producer Matty Cox tweeted a side-by-side look at Lynch and Thurman, which you can also see below.

Stark responded to Lynch with a GIF of WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall to show she’s not afraid of The Man. Stark also responded to a clip of the finish and wrote, “Surprise, Surprise [winking emoji]”

Stratus tweeted a post-show photo of herself and wrote, “The [goat emoji] > The Man #WWENOC”

It’s been reported that Lynch vs. Stratus was originally planned for WWE SummerSlam in August, so a Stark vs. Lynch feud will allow them to keep things going until then, if that’s where they do the rematch. Stark was just drafted from WWE NXT to RAW in the 2023 WWE Draft.

You can see the full aforementioned tweets below:

Revenge is a dish best served cold.@trishstratuscom we have unfinished business. @ZoeyStarkWWE you messed up. Plain and simple. #WWENOC pic.twitter.com/FjGw59ktmS — Rebecca Quin (@BeckyLynchWWE) May 27, 2023

[Insolite] Becky Lynch en mode Kill Bill ce soir👀 #WWENOC pic.twitter.com/11jD6iJOEI — Global Catch (@global_catch) May 27, 2023

Becky Lynch ready for battle in her Kill Bill ring gear#WWENOC pic.twitter.com/SM16J3Wt3I — Atomic Merch Drop (@AtomicMerchDrop) May 27, 2023

Nah cause the blood really made the outfit kinda pop and she still look good😮‍💨😍 .@BeckyLynchWWE The Goat🐐 she killed this Kill Bill gear pic.twitter.com/ICP2QAu1Qz — Becky Lynch The Goat🐐 (@BeckyLynchQ1) May 27, 2023

