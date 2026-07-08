TNA Wrestling is gearing up for a big event in “The City of Brotherly Love.”

On Wednesday, TNA announced ‘A Classic: Nic Nemeth vs. Jeff Hardy’ for the TNA World Championship at the upcoming live episode of TNA iMPACT on AMC TV on July 30, 2026 at the Liacourus Center in Philadelphia, PA.

TNA released the following announcement via their official website:

A Classic: Nic Nemeth vs. Jeff Hardy For The TNA World Championship

The stage is set for one of the biggest TNA World Championship Matches in company history: reigning TNA World Champion Nic Nemeth battles Jeff Hardy on Thursday, July 30, live on Thursday Night iMPACT!, airing on AMC in the United States.

This is the first-ever singles match between the two pro wrestling legends for the World Championship. Nemeth battled Jeff Hardy on May 15, 2025, then marking their first one-on-one battle in 16 years.

The Nemeth vs. Hardy World Championship match will be held at the Liacouras Center on the campus of Temple University in Philadelphia. For tickets, go to: Ticketmaster.com.

Nemeth captured the TNA World Championship at Slammiversary on June 28 in Boston, for his second title run. Hardy is a three-time former TNA World Champion.

Combined, Jeff Hardy has been the TNA World Champion for 249 days, which is the 8th-most in company history.

Jeff Hardy last won the TNA World Championship on October 14, 2012, at that year’s Bound For Glory extravaganza in Phoenix. He lost the title on March 10, 2013, losing a steel cage match at Lockdown to Bully Ray.

All the TNA Wrestling stars will be in Philadelphia for two nights of action-packed pro wrestling, in a city rich in pro wrestling history. The Philadelphia shows will feature Leon Slater, Cedric Alexander, Eddie Edwards, Brian Myers, Moose, Mustafa Ali, A.J. Francis, Elijah, Fabian Aichner, Frankie Kazarian, Ricky Sosa, Rich Swann and The Righteous, plus such Knockouts as Xia Brookside, Ash By Elegance, Tasha Steelz, Rosemary, Allie, Indi Hartwell, Elayna Black and Mara Sade, among others.

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About TNA Wrestling:

A subsidiary of Anthem Sports & Entertainment Inc. and a division of Anthem Sports Group, Total Nonstop Action (TNA) Wrestling® is one of the world’s top wrestling brands, producing over 200 hours of original content annually and televised in 200 countries including AMC in the United States. Founded in 2002, TNA Wrestling’s deep library of premium content is streamed across the world on key OTT platforms including Pluto TV, Roku, Samsung TV Plus and its own on-demand subscription service TNA+©. TNA Wrestling has a powerful social media presence with over 10 million engaged followers across all major services. Ancillary businesses include live events, merchandise, licensing, and sponsorship.