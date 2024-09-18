Tony Khan will be featured on FOX Sports 1 tonight.

At 7:30pm EST., FS1 will premiere “NFL Films Presents: The Beauty of Football,” which will include a day In the life of Tony Khan.

The special will look at the life of the AEW President and management figure for the Jacksonville Jaguars during a day that included the NFL Draft and an episode of AEW Collision.

“Before Wednesday Night AEW Dynamite starts at 8pm ET / 7pm CT on TBS, NFL Films Presents: A Day in the Life of AEW GM & CEO Tony Khan, during a day of the NFL Draft & LIVE AEW Collision that evening,” the announcement from AEW promoting the special read. “TONIGHT at 7:30pm ET / 6:30pm CT on FS1”