UPDATE: A very disheveled-looking Linda Hogan took to Instagram to call out her former husband, Hulk Hogan, for abandoning the family.

We now have a shocking video of her IG rant, which you can view below:

#LindaHogan broke down on social media, tearfully saying, “My family’s in the worst mess.” Full story HERE: https://t.co/tKSlaCwobi pic.twitter.com/FPugIeDpPd — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) March 27, 2025

ORIGINAL: Linda Hogan, the former wife of Hulk Hogan, recently took to Instagram to publicly attack him, accusing him of being a “complete liar” and a “sex addict.” She also expressed frustration over her daughter Brooke not speaking to her for nearly eight years, revealing that Brooke got married and had twins without informing her.

Linda further stated that she continues to suffer in the aftermath of her divorce from Hulk Hogan. She stated,

“It’s been 20 years and I’m still this sad. Somebody please explain that. I don’t know. It just doesn’t get better.”

On her Instagram Stories, Linda is shown with bruises on her chin, stating the following: “I am by myself today. Again, as usual. I’m okay with most things, but today something hit, I don’t know what hit, but I looked terrible because I’ve been crying and yesterday I went to try to go have Botox and sh**, and they bruised me like, I don’t know, but. It’s been 15 or longer years since I got left Hulk…Hulk Hogan, and my family is in the worst mess. Brooke doesn’t talk to us. She’s had twins. She got married. She didn’t tell us she had twins. She didn’t tell us. She had a huge fight with Terry. I don’t know how that reflected onto me, but she cut me out too. I haven’t talked to her for seven years, almost eight years now and God bless Nick. He’s still such a good boy. I’ve never put a Facebook post out like this with my ugly face and my crying face, but I have to be honest about. What I went through in my marriage with Terry as Hulk Hogan and what it entailed and what has it has caused over the years and everything else. He’s a complete liar. He is a sex addict. [IG feed freeze] Your face out there and know that all these horrible things are going on behind the scenes. Yet. He marches on. He marches on. Yeah. Oh, I’m promoting my own beer. Real American beer. Yeah. Look at me. Woo. Yeah. He’s such a hero. Not. Okay. I’m gonna give you my thumbs down. I’ve given him more opportunities to come back and make us a family and try to…I’m sorry….And it’s been 20 years and I’m still this sad Somebody, please explain that. I don’t know. It just doesn’t get better. I do love living alone. I don’t ever wanna be married again after him, trust me. But I love my….”

At that point, the IG Stories video comes to an end.