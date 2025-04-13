Rapper Westside Gunn has unveiled a new custom championship belt called the Fly Weight Title. The belt features a luxurious design with a full python and leather strap, gold accents, and is “full of stones.” It includes several dollar signs and a scorpion on the center plate.

Gunn described it as a work of art and expressed gratitude to those who have supported his promotion.

HUUUUUUUGE ANNOUNCEMENT!!!!!! 🔥🔥🔥🔥🤯🤯🤯🤯🤘🏽🤘🏽🤘🏽🤘🏽🐐🐐🦂🦂 INTRODUCING THE FLYEST BELT OF ALL TIME A SUPER FLYGOD CURATION …… “THE FLY WEIGHT” CHAMPIONSHIP BELT 🐐 FULLY PYTHON & LEATHER STRAP W/GOLD & FULL OF STONES nothing can compare, this is a REAL ART piece 🖼️… pic.twitter.com/HatwVGuZHH — WESTSIDEGUNN (@WESTSIDEGUNN) April 12, 2025

TKO clearly has more than one fighter repping the “Kingdom” family.

At Saturday night’s UFC 314 pay-per-view event, flyweight Mitch Raposo walked out to “Kingdom” by Downstait — the same iconic theme used by WWE’s Cody Rhodes. Raposo even threw in the signature “WOAH!” for good measure.

But despite the hype, he lost a close split decision to Sumudaerji (28-29, 29-28, 29-28).

Mitch Raposo coming out to @CodyRhodes theme!! He’s got adrenaline in his soul. pic.twitter.com/pTSz8sqffS — chris (@cmercado_88) April 12, 2025

Preparations are underway for WrestleMania 41, WWE’s biggest event of the year, with stage construction already started at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV. The two-night spectacle takes place April 19–20, 2025, and is set to deliver high-profile matchups.

As the stage comes together, as you can see below, fans can expect more sneak peeks and updates in the lead-up to the massive pay-per-view event.