Andrade took to Twitter tonight during WWE Fastlane and teased good news to come.

This is the first post since Andrade tweeted earlier in the week to confirm the reports on how he recently asked for his WWE release. You can click here for that report.

Andrade tweeted the teaser tonight and used the “#Happy” hashtag.

“Good news!!!! Buenas noticias!!! #Tranquilo #Happy,” he tweeted tonight.

It’s been reported that WWE would not be granting Andrade’s request, but there’s no word on if that has changed, or if they’re bringing him back to TV soon. He has not been on WWE TV since October 2020.

Stay tuned for more on Andrade’s status. You can see his tweet below:

