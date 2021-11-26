Pro-wrestling star A.J. Francis (Top Dolla in WWE) has released a new video on his Twitter account putting his own spin on the holiday classic Jingle Bells, where the former Hit Row member teased his non-compete coming to an end, and has rebranded himself as FRAN¢.

Francis says that this Black Friday he’s betting on himself before dropping some verbal bars similar to his previous diss tracks.

Oh, the weather outside is frightful… Allow me to reintroduce myself. My name is Fran¢, and if you didn’t know, now you know. Look, pardon me if I don’t seem to be in the holiday spirit. See, I used to believe in this fake ass jolly old St. Nick that didn’t do anything but take the credit for my family’s actual hard work. See, my dad made me volunteer at homeless shelters, especially during the holiday season, so that I can understand just how quickly everything can go sideways in these cold, dark streets. Honestly, that’s why I’m not shocked that even in a field full of snowflakes, the so-called meteorologists still lack the capability of being able to identify the ones with ‘remarkable characteristics.’ That’s why this Black Friday, I’m buying. I’m buying stock in me and one thing for sure, two things for certain. It damn sure ain’t gonna be no barking. Now go ahead and say the name that make the shorties go crazy. The most shady, Fran¢y baby. Happy holidays. Dashing through your show, in about 82 days. To the bank we’ll go, laughing all the way…

Francis was released from WWE a few weeks ago, with reports surfacing saying that he was difficult to work with backstage. Check out the full video below.

