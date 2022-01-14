Ringsiders Wrestling recently had A.J. Francis (fka Top Dolla) on their program to discuss a wide range of topics, which included the former Hit Row member stating that a return to WWE is never off the table, and how he’s working on a music project with Shane “Swerve” Strickland. Highlights from the interview are below.

How the door to return to WWE is never fully closed:

I am grateful man. I am very happy with what I have now because obviously, things didn’t work out in WWE how any of us planned but, that door’s, A, not ever closed and B, at the same time, now, you know, I did a TV show while I was there and I was doing television before I got there so like, now I have even more opportunities to keep doing that so, I have a lot of things that I have planned that I can’t really talk about but, there is definitely good vibes coming from my side for sure.

Says he and Swerve recently collaborated on a music project:

Me and Swerve just shot a new music video that’s gonna be the coolest video either one of us have ever done. It’s like a Reservoir Dogs theme. So, it’s like our take on Reservoir Dogs and like, it’s pretty cool man. It’s unlike anything we’ve ever shot before and I think the people are gonna like it. If you go to Swerve’s social media, he posted a video of him riding out the side of a car like The Joker. So that’s like one of the scenes from the video so, can’t wait for you guys to see that one. That’ll be coming out within the next two months for sure.

(H/T and transcribed by Post Wrestling)