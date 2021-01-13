Following his appearance on AEW Dark, A.J. Kirsch took to Twitter to announce that his time with MLW had come to an end. Here’s what he had to say:

Welp…I guess now’s a good time to mention that as of January 1st, I was/am no longer under contract with @MLW.

I’m so grateful to @courtbauer & @MSL for welcoming me like I’d been there for years, but no one went above and beyond like @RichBocchini.

@RichBocchini took it upon himself to teach me the ins & outs of calling wrestling for TV & perhaps more importantly, pointed out the things I knew but didn’t know it.

To any aspiring pro wrestling broadcasters: if you get the chance to learn from Rich, make it happen! @MLW

[email protected] is truly something special, from the presentation of the product to the locker room to the production staff.

It was a joy, both professionally and personally, to be a part of the #RiseOfTheRenegades.

#MLW was a huge step for me.

Here’s to the next one.