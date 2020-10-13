During a recent Twitch stream, A.J. Styles spoke on why he thinks Wrestlemania is too long of an event. Here’s what he had to say:

I wish we would not do so many matches on WrestleMania. It used to be if you were on WrestleMania, you accomplished something. Now, everybody’s on it, so it’s not as big of a deal. Hey, we’re gonna give you everybody you wanted to see, so by the time you see this match, you may be burned out or ready to go home and your kids may be falling asleep. It’s a tough day because when it starts, you’re in out in the sun, you’re watching it, and that sun will drain you quick. In my opinion, I think less is more. I’m not saying it has to be three hours, but I wouldn’t go over four hours with it because there’s a lot going on. Usually, what does it start around Friday? Then you’ve got Saturday and Sunday, and RAW on Monday. That’s a lot to take in. It’s tough.