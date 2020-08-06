A.J. Styles On The Good Brothers Wanting Him To Return To IMPACT

A.J. Styles took to Twitch to respond to The Good Brothers making a pitch for him to return to IMPACT. Styles noted that he appreciates what IMPACT is doing but reiterated that the WWE is his final stop. Here’s what he had to say:
I don’t know what to think about that; you guys know how I feel about that. Yeah, Gallows and Anderson are trying to get me back [in Impact Wrestling] is what they said. Never say never but I also have said that I would like to finish my career in the WWE. So, we will see.
Not to say that they don’t have a lot going on right now. Man, they’ve got some strong talent. Not that they didn’t have good talent before, but they’ve upped it just a little bit more.
Man, I am so happy for those guys. I’m happy they’re happy, you know what I mean? ‘Cause there was a tough time there for all of us. So, they’re kicking tail right now anyway.
Credit: Twitch. H/T WrestlingInc.
