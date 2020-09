During a recent Twitch stream, a fan asked A.J. Styles if he would be interested in a match against C.M. Punk. Styles quickly shut the fan down. Here was his response:

Nope. That will never happen… I don’t have to go into detail about that one. I think it’s pretty obvious where things stand. I’m not a fan.

Credit: Twitch. H/T WrestlingInc.