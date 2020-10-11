During a recent Twitch stream, A.J. Styles praised John Cena and reflected on their time working together. Here’s what he had to say:

I remember the first time we had the opportunity to talk about what we wanted to do and what kind of story we wanted to tell. He was asking what I wanted to say about him, and I was like – this is John Cena, you know, so I’m trying to figure out how to approach this without being a jerk about it – so, I was like, ‘Well, people always seem to think you bury them once you get in the ring with them, and it’s kind of over for them after that.’ He was just like, ‘Okay that’s good.’ He went on to say, ‘Well, I tried digging up some stuff on you and I couldn’t really find anything’, so that’s when he ended up coming up with the stuff about, ‘Well, if you don’t like it then you’ll just end up leaving to go somewhere else.’ But I thought it was really cool that he takes some real stuff and throws it in the mix of entertainment, and you ended up with a matchup like AJ Styles and John Cena. I enjoyed working with him and can’t wait for the next one.