A.J. Styles On What Sport He Would Have Done Instead Of Wrestling

During his Twitch stream, A.J. Styles revealed that had MMA been as popular as it is now when he graduated high school, he likely would have jumped headfirst into it rather than train to become a professional wrestler. Here’s what he had to say:
If MMA would have been as popular as it is now, I would have been one of those guys right out of high school, probably, right into MMA school, learning everything and doing it. There’s no question. But you’re talking about kids nowadays that are, like I said, right out of high school jumping into this, or earlier. So they’ve got a leg up on everybody. They’ve been training for a while.
Credit: Twitch. H/T WrestlingInc.
