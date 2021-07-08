During an interview with Out of Character, A.J. Styles spoke on being unsure about his retirement date despite prior plans to have already been retired by this time in his life. Here’s what he had to say:

It’s a hard thing and you understand it more now when you know you’re getting closer to the end of your career how hard it will be to walk away because you enjoy that fan interaction, you enjoy everything about it – the friends who have become more like family. That stuff’s hard. It’s hard to leave. It’s hard to adjust once you’re done. But I got a taste I guess what that’s like with the COVID stuff, but I didn’t say I liked it. So, I’m not sure when it’s gonna be over for me but, like I said before, I signed my last contract, so we’ll see when that is. I remember thinking, ‘I’ll be 40 years old when I retire. That’s when I’m gonna retire.’ So, I was dead wrong, by the way.

Credit: Out of Character. H/T 411Mania.