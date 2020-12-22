During an interview with Inside The Ropes, A.J. Styles spoke on his ideal opponent for Wrestlemania 37. Here’s what he had to say:

If it can’t be Drew McIntyre, give me Edge. If it can’t be Edge, give me Triple H. There’s a number of guys that are willing to step up and it can be any of those. I’m telling you, I want Edge. I got some payback. I don’t know if people remember what happened at the Royal Rumble. He separated my shoulder with that spear, so it’s time to get some payback.

You can listen HERE.

Credit: Inside The Ropes. H/T 411Mania.