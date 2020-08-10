A.J. Styles On Why He Thinks He Lost The WWE Championship In 2018

During his Twitch stream, A.J. Styles revealed that he thinks his lengthy title run ended in 2018 because the WWE didn’t think people would want to see a rematch between he and Brock Lesnar at Survivor Series. Here’s what he had to say:

I think the reason why you saw that happen was because you already saw Brock Lesnar / AJ Styles and — oh man, I’m just not going to go there … Not you guys, I’m sure you guys would like to have seen the rematch of AJ Styles and Brock Lesnar but [WWE] didn’t think anyone else would.

Credit: Twitch. H/T WrestlingInc.