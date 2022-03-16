The line-up for the WWE NXT Stand & Deliver Ladder Match for the NXT North American Title is shaping up.

Tonight’s NXT 2.0 episode saw Santos Escobar defeat Cameron Grimes to qualify for the Ladder Match.

While Escobar vs. Grimes was going on, NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams were on commentary. Hayes announced more qualifiers for next week – Roderick Strong vs. Solo Sikoa, plus Grayson Waller vs. the winner of tonight’s A-Kid vs. Kushida bout.

A-Kid, who just came over from NXT UK, ended up winning his debut over Kushida, and will now face Waller in a qualifier next Tuesday night. After next week’s qualifiers, there will be just one more spot to be filled in the five-man Ladder Match.

NXT Stand & Deliver will take place on Saturday, April 2 from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. The event will air live on Peacock and the WWE Network, with a special start time of 12pm ET due to WrestleMania 38 Night One kicking off just a few hours later. The NXT event is reportedly scheduled to run for 2.5 – 3 hours.

You can see footage of A-Kid’s NXT 2.0 debut below, along with video from Grimes vs. Escobar:

Ladder Match for the NXT North American Title

TBD vs. Santos Escobar vs. A-Kid or Grayson Waller vs. Roderick Strong or Solo Sikoa vs. Carmelo Hayes (c)

Tommaso Ciampa vs. Tony D’Angelo

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.