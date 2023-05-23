Monday’s WWE RAW featured a contract signing to make Becky Lynch vs. WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus official for Night of Champions. We’ve noted in the past how WWE actually uses copy on prop contracts, just to keep everything uniform, and the same went last night on RAW. Courtesy of Fightful Select, below is what the Lynch vs. Stratus contract said:

May 22nd, 2023

To whom it may concern,

This document shall serve as a legal and binding agreement amongst all parties scheduled for the Becky Lynch vs. Trish Stratus Match, to be held at the Night of Champions Premium Live Event, to be held on Saturday, May 27th, 2023, at the Jeddah Super Dome, Al-Madinah Al-Munawarah Rd, King Abdulaziz International Airport, Jeddah 23735, Saudi Arabia.

The parties hereby agree to save hold harmless and indemnify WWE, WWE Network, and its affiliates from any liability regarding injuries that may or may not occur during the course of this exhibition.

The winner of the match hereby assigns all publicity rights to WWE, WWE Network, and its affiliates in regard to the Becky Lynch vs. Trish Stratus Match at Night of Champions on May 27th, 2023.

This contract is drawn in the state of Connecticut and all laws of Connecticut shall apply to its execution, arbitration or contest.