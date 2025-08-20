WWE and ESPN are fast-tracking their partnership, announcing that WWE WrestlePalooza will stream on ESPN on September 20th. In addition, WWE Crown Jewel and WWE Survivor Series will also be available on the network.

While WWE previously indicated that its pay-per-view events would arrive on ESPN in 2026, an agreement has been reached to start the collaboration next month.

The Hollywood Reporter is reporting that “WWE and Peacock have reached a deal to bring new main-roster WWE programming to the NBCUniversal digital platform, with details on the specific shows expected to be announced soon.”

WWE Clash in Paris, airing August 31st, will be the final WWE event streamed on Peacock, though NXT PLEs will continue to air exclusively on that platform.

WWE NXT’s August 19 episode on The CW Network drew 675,000 viewers, according to Programming Insider. This marks a decline from the 728,000 viewers who tuned in for the August 12 broadcast.

In the key 18–49 demographic, Tuesday’s show earned a 0.15 rating, down from 0.17 the previous week.