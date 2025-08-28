Taz is officially set to be inducted into the 2300 Arena’s Hardcore Hall of Fame this weekend. The announcement came as a surprise to him in a post-show segment after this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite went off the air.

After the cameras stopped rolling, much of the AEW roster hit the stage wearing Team Taz Dojo shirts as KISS’ “War Machine” — the song that inspired his classic ECW entrance theme — blared through the arena. Taz’s wife and his son, HOOK, soon joined them. Tony Khan then told the Philadelphia crowd that he couldn’t imagine a better way to close out AEW’s first night of its 2300 Arena residency than to honor Taz, calling him “the greatest legend in the history of this building.”

The moment caught Taz off guard, and he joked that he’d been worked by his wife and son, adding that it wasn’t the first time he’d been “worked” inside the historic venue. He went on to thank AEW and the fans before comparing the company’s fighting spirit to that of ECW — only bigger and backed with more resources.

Khan then revealed that AEW will formally honor Taz during the upcoming AEW Collision TV tapings, where his banner will be raised inside the arena.

With this honor, Taz becomes the 26th member of the 2300 Arena’s Hardcore Hall of Fame, joining a legendary list that includes Terry Funk, Sabu, The Public Enemy, Tod Gordon, The Sandman, Shane Douglas, The Pitbulls, Chris Candido, Eddie Gilbert, Tommy Dreamer, The Blue Meanie, Jerry Lynn, Eddie Guerrero, Dean Malenko, 2 Cold Scorpio, Rob Van Dam, The Dudley Boyz, Road Warrior Hawk, ECW Arena fans, and Charlie Bruzesse.

Syko Stu is conscious and communicating, according to fellow wrestler Douglas Malo.

Malo, who pulled Raja Jackson off an unconscious Stu during Saturday’s KnokX Pro Wrestling event in Los Angeles, spoke with TMZ Sports on Wednesday to provide an update. He noted that while Stu suffered several significant injuries, none are life-threatening. He said,

“[Stu] remembers most of the earlier part of the day. He’s talking a little bit. He’s alert. He’s still dealing with some very serious injuries — not life-threatening, but facial injuries and things like that.”

In an update, you can check out a photo of Syko Stu looking good in the hospital below:

Syko Stu is awake and has regained consciousness while in the hospital after being attacked by Raja Jackson pic.twitter.com/KlUhzspG4p — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) August 27, 2025

During this week’s episode of CMLL Informa, it was revealed that AEW World Tag Team Champions Brodido (Bandido & Brody King) will make their return to Arena México on September 12.

The powerhouse pairing captured the AEW Tag Titles at AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door, and their upcoming CMLL appearance will mark their first since winning the gold.

On top of that, Bandido is pulling double duty as the ROH World Champion. He’s set to put that title on the line against Hechicero at ROH Death Before Dishonor.