Legado del Fantasma has officially arrived on WWE’s main roster.

Tonight’s SmackDown on FOX season premiere saw Santos Escobar, Cruz Del Toro, Joaquin Wilde and Zelina Vega debut as Legado del Fantasma 2.0. The segment saw Hit Row come out for a tag team match, but “Top Dolla” AJ Francis and Ashante “Thee” Adonis were attacked by three masked men during their entrance.

“B-Fab” Briana Brandy then entered the ring to check on her stablemates, but Vega appeared on the top rope with her new blonde look. She then delivered a hurricanrana and a knee to take B-Fab out. Vega then watched as the masked men continued their assault on Adonis and Dolla.

The masked men then stood with Vega, and removed their masks to reveal their identities – Escobar, Wilde and Del Toro. Vega then took the mic and declared that she is back, and she didn’t come alone. Escobar then spike and introduced them as Legado del Fantasma, declaring that SmackDown is theirs. Escobar then told everyone to be safe before tossing the mic onto Adonis. Legado del Fantasma then stood tall as their music hit to end the segment.

As noted, original plans called for Elektra Lopez to be called up with the rest of the Legado del Fantasma group from WWE NXT, but plans changed within the last 24 hours and Vega was added to the faction. The change was made after a “heavy pitch” for Vega to replace Lopez. There is still no word yet on what WWE has planned for Lopez.

Vega, who debuted a new blonde look, has been out of action since mid-April after suffering an injury that required surgery in May. She was teaming with Carmella on RAW at the time of her injury. Escobar, Del Toro and Wilde had been away since the August 23 NXT episode, which came one week after Tony D’Angelo defeated Escobar at NXT Heatwave, which forced Escobar to leave NXT and be banned forever. The August 23 show saw Escobar approach his former stablemates and declare that he wasn’t leaving without them because family is forever, which apparently didn’t apply to Lopez, at least as far as WWE officials are concerned.

Below are several shots of tonight’s debut on the SmackDown on FOX season premiere from the DCU Center in Worcester, MA:

Legado Del Fantasma has arrived on SmackDown and they are rocking with Zelina Vega! 🔥 🔥 🔥#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/ImGgAg5xNe — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) October 8, 2022

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.