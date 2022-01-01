A big news story in 2021 was ROH announcing that they would be going on hiatus for the first quarter of 2022 so they could reimagine what their company would look like going forward. In doing so the contracts for many of their talents were set to end by the year’s end, with some extending into the spring of 2022.

Fightful Select has now confirmed several names who are now officially free agents in the competitive industry. This includes current ROH world champion Jonathan Gresham, Silas Young, Mike Bennett, Josh Woods, Shane Taylor, Rhett TItus, Beer City Bruiser, Brian Milonas, and indie fan favorite Danhausen.

We’ll keep you updated as to where these talented wrestlers will end up throughout the year.