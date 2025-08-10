AEW is keeping one of its hottest young stars in the fold, as TNT Champion Kyle Fletcher has secured his future with the company.

According to a report from Fightful Select, Fletcher quietly re-signed this past spring through a representative. The report states,

“Tony Khan had communicated that he sees Fletcher as a big part of AEW’s future.”

The contract is said to carry a substantial price tag, especially for a talent of Fletcher’s age. It is said that there are plans to position him as a major force in AEW for years to come.