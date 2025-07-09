Ricky Saints will challenge Ethan Page for the NXT North American Championship in a Falls Count Anywhere match at NXT Great American Bash on July 12th.

Saints earned the right to choose the stipulation on this week’s episode of WWE NXT, where he ran the Vanity Project Gauntlet. He first eliminated Brad Baylor, then defeated Ricky Smokes, and closed out the match by hitting the Roshambo on Jackson Drake to clinch his title opportunity.

Following his win, Saints grabbed a mic and called out Ethan Page — who had been on commentary throughout the gauntlet — declaring he would dog walk Page the only way he knew how – in a Falls Count Anywhere match.

FALLS. COUNT. ANYWHERE. The Great American Bash just got that much bigger! @starkmanjones and @OfficialEGO are going to tear the house down for the North American Championship in Atlanta! 🙌 👊 pic.twitter.com/jK6j0tQ1um — WWE (@WWE) July 9, 2025

You can check out the updated WWE NXT: Great American Bash card below:

* Blake Monroe & Jordynne Grace vs. Fatal Influence (Fallon Henley & Jacy Jayne) (w/ Jazmyn Nyx)

* WWE NXT Women’s North American Title Match: Sol Ruca (c) vs. Izzi Dame

* WWE NXT Title Match: Oba Femi (c) vs. Yoshiki Inamura

* WWE NXT North American Title Match – Falls Count Anywhere: Ethan Page (c) vs. Ricky Saints

* Jasper Troy vs. Je’Von Evans

* Trick Williams, Joe Hendry, and Mike Santana contract signing for TNA World Title match at Slammiversary.

Tavion Heights is staying with No Quarter Catch Crew.

This week’s episode of NXT on The CW Network featured a high-stakes singles match between NQCC members Tavion Heights and Charlie Dempsey. Heights was hoping to follow in the footsteps of Myles Borne by earning his way out of the group.

Late in the match, Dempsey had Heights trapped in an STF submission when fellow NQCC member Wren Sinclair climbed onto the apron. After a moment of hesitation, Sinclair threw in the towel, ending the match.

As a result, Heights remains a member of No Quarter Catch Crew. Had he won, he would have earned his release from the faction.

TNA stars Mike Santana and Joe Hendry joined forces on this week’s episode of WWE NXT, scoring a win over High Ryze’s Tyriek Igwe and Tyson Dupont.

TNA World Champion Trick Williams attempted to interfere, but it wasn’t enough to stop Santana from sealing the victory for his team.

After the match, Williams struck back — aligning with Wes Lee, Igwe, and Dupont to ambush Hendry and Santana.

Looking ahead to TNA Slammiversary on July 20th, Trick Williams, Joe Hendry, and Mike Santana are set to make their TNA World Title match official with a contract signing at NXT Great American Bash.

The D’Angelo Family’s internal conflict will come to a head on next week’s episode of WWE NXT.

During this week’s episode of WWE NXT, Adriana Rizzo made her long-awaited return, sitting down with Tony D’Angelo, Luca Crusifino, and Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo to announce that the trio will face off in a “final battle” next Tuesday.

This marked Rizzo’s first appearance since going into hiding at a safe house following the family’s collapse — sparked by Lorenzo’s betrayal of Tony D’Angelo at NXT Stand & Deliver. Since then, Crusifino has remained neutral, refusing to take sides in the escalating war between Tony and “Stacks.”

Though Lorenzo currently holds the NXT Heritage Cup, the title will not be on the line when the family feud reaches its breaking point.

“As far as family business is concerned, this is the final battle.”@AdrianaRizzoWWE did what she had to do, The D’Angelo Family implodes next week… 😔 pic.twitter.com/E1aU4ScHq3 — WWE (@WWE) July 9, 2025

And finally, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino responded after finding himself on Stacks Lorenzo’s tongue-in-cheek list of potential call-outs. Over the weekend, the new Heritage Cup Champion shared a humorous list on Twitter that included names like Sorrentino, Koko B. Ware, “Fat Lexis King,” and others.

Sorrentino caught wind of the post and quote-tweeted it, writing,

“I promised someone I love very much that I would never go back to being that person… but for you, I’m going to make an exception. We have a Situation.”

It remains to be seen whether this playful exchange will lead to anything on WWE TV.