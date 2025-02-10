Vince McMahon, The Undertaker, and Shane McMahon were in attendance at Super Bowl LIX on Sunday. The game featured the Philadelphia Eagles defeating the Kansas City Chiefs.

In a photo that surfaced on Twitter, a very skinny-looking Vince McMahon is shown at the event. You can check out the photo below:

Need to know if they are rooting for the birds https://t.co/CcML91Kq15 pic.twitter.com/q0Xtl7P6Zg — Stoney Ciccone (@morbid_tails) February 10, 2025

Jey Uso won the men’s Royal Rumble 2025 match, which means he’ll be heading to the main event of WrestleMania 41.

During a recent interview with Daniel Cormier, Jey was asked about how he can keep the momentum going. He said,

“Same way I’ve been doing it. Every week, I lock in, Uce. Every single Monday Night Raw or Friday Night SmackDown, I lock in that night. I don’t go like, ‘I’m gonna save that for next week.’ I give it all that night, and then I’ll figure out next week. Then I’ll have to up my game that week. So I’m gonna do that all the way to WrestleMania, Uce. I’m on my high horse now, Uce. I punched my ticket to WrestleMania. Half the stress is off me now. It’s time to have fun, but also stay in the gym, be careful when I’m wrestling. Stay away from Waffle House kind of. Damn, I know they got Waffle House in Cleveland, Ohio. I’m like, damn.”

When asked if he likes Waffle House, Jey responded, “Come on, Uce. Love. My whole family. Okay look, hold up, okay, now Waffle House is fifty-fifty though. Because there’s some ghetto ass waffle houses in there. You gotta judge it. It might be dirty in there, but it’s okay. But it is fifty-fifty. But I’m gonna’ tell you, Uce, if it hit, it hit. But when it miss, it miss.”