During a recent interview with FN Barn Burner, WWE Superstar Sami Zayn commented on his longtime friendship with Kevin Owens and expressed his belief that they now have a problem that can no longer be solved. He said,

“Look, I’ve said before, ‘No,’ and I’ve been wrong, so I don’t know. Maybe I’m just being emotional and I’m saying, like, ‘No, no, this is it. This is it for real. ‘ Maybe three, four years pass and you kind of start to overlook things. That’s just kind of how life is. I don’t want to say — never say never. I’ve learned that by now, but I don’t know. Right now, we’ve got an issue, and it’s time to solve it.”

Logan Paul has announced that he will no longer perform the middle rope moonsault fallaway slam.

Paul used the move against Rey Mysterio on the February 10th episode of WWE RAW.

Taking to Instagram, Paul shared a video of the move and captioned it with, “Never doing that again @wwe.”

“Yeet” has become a viral sensation in the WWE Universe, with fans enthusiastically joining in as Jey Uso makes his entrance.

Its popularity has now spread to weddings, with a newlywed couple getting “yeeted” during their celebration.

A TikTok video capturing the moment, which you can see below, has gained nearly 30,000 likes.