The Rock looks unrecognizable in his latest film role.

The Great One will be portraying real life MMA legend Mark Kerr in A24’s upcoming film The Smashing Machine, which will be directed by Benny Safdie (Uncut Gems, Good Time) and co-stars Emily Blunt (Oppenheimer, The Devil Wears Prada). Rock had previously shared video footage of his new training routine as Kerr, but now A24 has released a photo showing The Final Boss’s incredible transformation.

First look at Benny Safdie’s THE SMASHING MACHINE starring @TheRock and Emily Blunt. pic.twitter.com/GVC2XIHwGV — A24 (@A24) May 21, 2024

The Smashing Machine is based on the 2002 HBO documentary about Kerr. It is rumored to be released in 2025.