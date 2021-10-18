AAA will announce on Monday the matches for TripleMania Regia, which takes place on December 4th at Estadio de Beisbol in Monterrey.

AAA is advertising Kenny Omega and Cain Velasquez for the announcement event. The former UFC Champion has previously stated he would be wrestling at this event.

Kenny Omega, who is the current AAA Mega Heavyweight Champion, last wrestled in Mexico this past August at TripleMania XXIX.