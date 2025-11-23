AAA Alianzas Results 11/22/25
Juan De La Barrera Olympic Gymnasium
Mexico City, Mexico
You can follow me on Twitter @TheHootsPodcast
Commentators: (Jose Manuel Guillen & Roberto Figueroa)
Ring Announcer: Jesus Zuniga
Transcription by Josh Lopez
– Ethan Page & Chelsea Green (c) vs. Mr. Iguana & Lola Vice For The AAA Mixed Tag Team Championship
– Natalya & Faby Apache vs. La Hiedra & Lady Flammer
– LA Parka vs. Galeno Del Mal
– Psycho Circus vs. El Ojo In A 8-Man Tag Team Match
– Je’Von Evans vs. Axiom vs. Octagon Jr. In A Triple Threat Match. The Winner Will Become The Number One Contender For The AAA Cruiserweight Championship
– Dominik Mysterio & El Grande Americano vs. El Hijo Del Vikingo & Dragon Lee
Checkout Episode 492 of The Hoots Podcast