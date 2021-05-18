Former WWE Superstar Andrade will challenge AEW World Champion and Impact World Champion Kenny Omega for his AAA Mega Title at AAA’s upcoming TripleMania XXIX event.

We noted before how Andrade had challenged Omega to the AAA Mega Title match, but the match was officially announced by AAA today. As seen below, AAA released a video today of Omega and Don Callis responding to Andrade and accepting the challenge. The video aired at today’s TripleMania press conference.

Omega has held the AAA Mega Title since winning it from Rey Fenix in October 2019. His last title defense was a win over Laredo Kid at TripleMania XXVIII in December 2020.

Andrade was released from WWE back in late March, and this will be his first major title match. He is set to team with ROH Champion Rush, Bestia del Ring and a mystery partner against PJ Black, Matt Taven and two mystery partners for the Federación Wrestling promotion on Saturday, June 19 in Mexico. He will then face former WWE Champion Alberto Del Rio on Saturday, July 31 at a show in McAllen, Texas.

It was recently reported that Andrade has had at least some talks with AEW officials.

AAA’s TripleMania XXIX takes place on Saturday, August 14 at Arena Ciudad de Mexico in Mexico City, with a limited crowd in attendance. Full details and broadcast information will be announced soon, but the event will also feature AAA Reina de Reinas Champion Faby Apache vs. Impact Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo in a Title vs. Title match, plus Psycho Clown vs. Rey Escorpion in a Mask vs. Hair match.

Stay tuned for more. Below is the promo from Omega and Callis:

