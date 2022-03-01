On Tuesday, AAA announced the card for its WrestleCon 2022 show that takes place on March 31st in Dallas Texas over WrestleMania 38 weekend:

* Psycho Clown vs. Black Taurus

* AAA Cruiserweight Title Match: Laredo Kid vs. Bandido vs. Flamita

* No DQ Match: Pagano, Drago Kid & Jack Cartwheel vs. Sam Adonis, Gringo Loco & Puma King

* NWA Tag Team Title Match: Mecha Wolf & Bestia 666 vs. Aero Star & Drago

* Octagon Jr, Aramis & Mr. Iguana vs. Arez, Absimo Negro Jr. & Fabi Apache

* Taya, Nino Hamburguesa & Micro Man vs. Rey Escorpion, Mini Abismo Negro & La Hiedra