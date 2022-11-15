Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide has announced the full lineup for their December 3rd event from Mullet Arena in Temple, Arizona. The show will feature top industry luchadores including Blue Demon Jr., Pentagon Jr. (El Zero Miedo), Hijo del Vikingo, Daga, and many more. Check out the matches below.

-Sexy Star & Lady Shani vs. Chik Tormenta & Maravilla

-Mr. Iguana, Komander, & Dave The Clown vs. NGD

-Demus & Latigo vs. Mascarita Sagrada & Willie Mack

-Hijo del Vikingo vs. Daga vs. Taurus

-Pentagon Jr., Pagano, & Blue Demon Jr. vs. Gringo Loco, Sam Adonis, & Flip Gordon