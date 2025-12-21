WWE and AAA held their Guerra de Titanes show on Saturday, December 20.

Featured below are complete results.

Hype package to start. Everything changes for lucha libre heading into the new year. From this moment forward, lucha libre is no longer a sideshow. It is the main event.

Corey Graves, JBL, and Konnan are handling commentary in English.

La Parka & Octagon Jr. defeated Mr. Iguana & Niño Hamburguesa, Cruz Del Toro & Joaquin Wilde, Bravo Americano & Rayo Americano. Four-way tag team contest. Commentary said the winners should have a strong claim at a future title shot. Hot opener full of action. Highlights include Iguana with a helicopter headscissors, Wilde with a slingshot dive outside, a rope-walking moonsault from Parka outside, Hamburguesa shoved a hamburger in Wilde’s mouth to set up a super rana from Iguana, Hamburguesa with a cannonball into the corner, and Bravo lifting Hamburguesa for an inverted airplane spin. In the end, Parka and Octagon landed a stereo Spanish Fly on Cruz. Octagon cleared out the bodies with a tornillo plancha outside. That left Parka alone to pick up Cruz into a fireman’s carry, do a little dance, then slam him for the win.

Afterward, La Parka danced with a child. He returned to the little fan ringside to another man wearing a La Parka mask. That man pulled off the mask to reveal Canelo Alvarez in the house.

AAA Latin American Championship: El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr. (c) defeated Ethan Page to retain the title. Furious fisticuffs at the opening bell. Page was up to his tricks. He twisted Wagner’s mask around his head. Wagner couldn’t see, and Page delivered a powerbomb. Wagner kicked out, so Page went deeper into his back of tricks. He grabbed the title belt and a wrench. Page used the title as misdirection for the referee to confiscate. Meanwhile, Page hit Wagner in the ribs with the wrench. Page scored a roll-up and grabbed the tights. 1, 2, 3. New champion! Not so fast. Mr. Iguana ran in to rat out Page. The ref found the wrench in Page’s tights. The match was restarted, and Wagner quickly won via Wagner Driver.

Carnival of Carnage: Psycho Circus & Pagano defeated The Wyatt Sicks. The Wyatts entered first. The clowns showed up on the big screen to invite them backstage to the carnival. The match started backstage in a little carnival setup with booths. One booth had Mascarita Sagrada wielding kendo stick violence on the Wyatts, and another booth had Pimpinela Escarlata kissing Joe Gacy. Rowan powerbombed Pagano through a table. The action carried back to the ring with the Wyatts having a 4-on-3 advantage. Uncle Howdy was in the mood for his finisher on Psycho Clown. That’s when Pagano returned to the fight to swing momentum. Psycho Circus took control. Psycho Clown went crazy and ripped off his own face. Pagano lifted Howdy into a fireman’s carry on the apron. Psycho Clown reversed an Irish whip from Dexter Lumis to send him colliding into Pagano and Howdy, who crashed through a table. Psycho Clown picked up Lumis for the Psycho Driver through a table for the winning pin.

AAA World Cruiserweight Championship: Laredo Kid (c) defeated Je’Von Evans and Jack Cartwheel to retain the title. Crazy three-way bout. The whole match was a highlight reel. Prime cuts include Cartwheel on a slingshot flipping splash, Laredo on a destroyer DDT, Evans from the heavens, Evans with a long-distance frog splash, and Laredo for a froggy moonsault outside. The best one was Evans catching Cartwheel on a cutter from a twisting corkscrew dive. On the finish, Laredo pulled out a Spanish Fly variation that I’ve never seen before. It was like an inverted Laredo Fly on Cartwheel to win.

Faby Apache, Natalya, & Lola Vice defeated Flammer, La Hiedra, & Maravilla. Las Toxicas isolated Lola. Hot tag to Natalya going full Nattie mode. The babyfaces set up a double Hart Attack on Flammer. The match broke down in the end with moves all around. Faby executed a bridging snap dragon suplex to pin the women’s champ.

Hijo del Vikingo defeated Dragon Lee with help from Omos. The hatred was aggressive between the luchadores. Down the stretch, Vikingo went for an inverted 360 rana. Dragon rolled through the impact to counter for the Styles Clash. Kick out by Vikingo. The next big move was Dragon Lee hurdling the ropes for a rana off the apron. Dragon followed up for another dive, but Vikingo pulled the referee in front to take the hit. Ref down! Vikingo grabbed a chair inside the ring. Swing and a miss. Dragon hit his finisher on Vikingo for the easy three-count. The ref was still down. Vikingo struck with a low blow. That’s when Omos sauntered down to the ring as a surprise. Vikingo played it like he was cautious of the giant. Dragon attacked Omos. The big man responded with an elevated powerbomb. Vikingo took advantage of the situation for a 450 splash to pin Dragon. Omos tossed the referee back into the ring for the 1, 2, 3. Victory to Vikingo, but the question still remained what’s up with Omos. Dorian Roldan arrived on the scene to share a big hug with Vikingo. Roldan revealed the new El Ojo faction with Vikingo and Omos.

Rey Mysterio & Rey Fenix defeated Dominik Mysterio & El Grande Americano. The crowd finally booed Dirty Dom, and all it took was being against his legendary father. This match was all about setting up the 619. Hot tag to Rey, but Dom escaped the 619. Later, Dom countered the 619 into a Michinoku Driver. For the climax, Dom ripped at Rey’s mask. He called for the steel plate from Grande. Americano dug deep into his tights. Penta ran down to snatch the foreign object. Fenix blasted a rope-walking kick to Grande’s mush. Penta loaded his own mask to headbutt Dom. Rey dropkicked Dom into the ropes. Fenix leaped over the top for a cannonball onto Grande outside. Rey finally hit the 619. A slingshot splash sealed the deal as Rey pinned his son. The crowd erupted with satisfaction. Afterward, Grande helped Dom to his feet. Dom pushed Grande aside, gathered up his title belts, and exited alone. Rey offered a hand to Grande. Americano shook on it, and the crowd was eager for a babyface turn. However, Grande brushed off the Lucha Bros to exit. Rey, Fenix, and Penta weren’t sure what’s up with Grande, so they turned attention to celebrating with the fans.